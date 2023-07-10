19-year-old arrested after firearm fired while intoxicated in front of officials

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old Topekan was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly fired a firearm while intoxicated in front of law enforcement officials.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, officials were on patrol in the 4500 block of NW Topeka Blvd. when they saw someone shoot a gun multiple times from a blue passenger car.

Officials said the vehicle was then stopped in the 1600 block of NW 46th St. One person inside the vehicle, Boady S. Partain, 19, of Topeka, was arrested for the shooting incident.

Partain was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on possession of a firearm while under the influence and criminal discharge of a firearm.

As of Monday, Partain no longer remains behind bars as his $7,500 bond has been posted. He has a court appearance set for 8 a.m. on Aug. 16.

