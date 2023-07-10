19-year-old arrested after firearm fired while intoxicated in front of officials

Boady S. Partain
Boady S. Partain(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old Topekan was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly fired a firearm while intoxicated in front of law enforcement officials.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, officials were on patrol in the 4500 block of NW Topeka Blvd. when they saw someone shoot a gun multiple times from a blue passenger car.

Officials said the vehicle was then stopped in the 1600 block of NW 46th St. One person inside the vehicle, Boady S. Partain, 19, of Topeka, was arrested for the shooting incident.

Partain was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on possession of a firearm while under the influence and criminal discharge of a firearm.

As of Monday, Partain no longer remains behind bars as his $7,500 bond has been posted. He has a court appearance set for 8 a.m. on Aug. 16.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry “Hank” Mills Booth, a Lawrence native and voice of the Jayhawks, passed away on Friday,...
Jayhawks around the nation mourn passing of Hank Booth after short illness
Topeka Police Department
Topeka man arrested following shooting incident
Emerald Ash Borer
Landowners warned as invasive beetle species spotted in Shawnee Co. trees
Left, Alisha Dawn Swiger, 36, of Independence, Mo.. Right, Tanisha Liane Flournoy, 38, of...
Two Kansas City area women arrested on felony charges
Fire crews are battling a large house fire that could be seen from miles away East of 69th St.
Crews battle large house fire East of 69th St.

Latest News

FILE
Topeka road slated for month-long sewer replacement project
John Reinecke
Topeka man arrested following alleged abuse of child he knew
FILE
Kansas Children’s Discovery Center receives part of $8.1 million grant
Samuel Cartmill
TPD Officer remains on leave following collision that led to DUI arrest
Mo. woman arrested after open alcohol, meth found during traffic stop