Woman hospitalized after driver fails to make U-turn along Kansas highway

FILE
FILE(Source: MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was hospitalized after another driver attempted to make a U-turn along a Southwestern Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 105 on westbound Highway 50 in Gray Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2022 Ford F-250 driven by Saul Guerra-Montelongo, 24, of Great Bend, had been headed west on the north shoulder of Highway 50.

Meanwhile, KHP noted that a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Bridget M. James, 47, of Dodge City, had also been headed west in the westbound lane of the highway.

Officials said Guerra-Montelongo attempted to make a U-turn, however, he failed to yield to James’ vehicle. This caused the Fusion to collide with the pickup.

KHP said Guerra-Montelongo escaped the crash without injury, however, James was sent to St. Catherine’s Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist has been hospitalized after an injury crash in Shawnee County.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after injury crash on U.S. 24 in Shawnee County
Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office said they are...
14-year-old suspect located in connection to Labette County homicide
Attorney General Kobach filed the petition Friday, July 7, seeking an injunction against...
AG Kobach files lawsuit against KDOR for not complying with Senate Bill 180
The Office of the Governor announced today that Governor Kelly sent a letter to state employees...
Governor Kelly thanks state employees for their service, pay increase begins
Three inmates were arrested while two were hospitalized after a fight started in the Riley...
Three inmates arrested, two hospitalized after fight starts in Riley County Jail

Latest News

Crews battle a blaze in Reno Township on July 7, 2023.
Lawrence crews aid firefighters as Reno Township fire claims home
FILE
Leavenworth man arrested after stolen vehicle spurs late-night chase
FILE
91-year-old driver seriously injured after semi truck fails to stop at stop sign
Cpl. Kacey Wiltz is honored with the SRO of the Year award on July 7, 2023.
Lawrence Police honored with SRO of the Year award for second straight year