Woman hospitalized after driver fails to make U-turn along Kansas highway

GRAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman was hospitalized after another driver attempted to make a U-turn along a Southwestern Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 105 on westbound Highway 50 in Gray Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2022 Ford F-250 driven by Saul Guerra-Montelongo, 24, of Great Bend, had been headed west on the north shoulder of Highway 50.

Meanwhile, KHP noted that a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Bridget M. James, 47, of Dodge City, had also been headed west in the westbound lane of the highway.

Officials said Guerra-Montelongo attempted to make a U-turn, however, he failed to yield to James’ vehicle. This caused the Fusion to collide with the pickup.

KHP said Guerra-Montelongo escaped the crash without injury, however, James was sent to St. Catherine’s Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.