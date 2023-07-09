With over 40 years of experience, new Salvation Army Majors welcomed to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Salvation Army welcomes two new majors to the city this month, Julie and Tom McDowell.

The McDowells have been officers within the Salvation Army since 1982, spending time in many different places including South Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Iowa. The duo also spent time in Kansas already, going to Wichita and Arkansas City before their most recent trip to Jamestown, Wisconsin.

“We have actually been stationed in Kansas before, Wichita and Ark City,” said Tom. “So Kansas isn’t new but Topeka is new and we are enjoying our first two weeks here.”

The duos primary goal while in Topeka is to seek out volunteers for bellringing as last year saw a decrease in the number of volunteers, not only in Topeka but nationwide.

The Salvation Army is responsible for helping millions of Americans overcome addition, poverty and economic hardships and the McDowells are ready to increase that number, specifically in the Topeka area.

