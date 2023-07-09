TPD arrest Topeka man suspected of aggravated assault
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody following reports of gunfire in south Topeka.
Topeka Police officers responded to reports of gunfire Saturday, July 8 at around 10:30 p.m. at the 4800 block of SW Topeka Boulevard.
Following an investigation, officers identified Logan Hunt, 32, of Topeka, as a suspect. He was taken into custody without incident.
Hunt was taken to the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections on the charges below:
- Three counts of Aggravated Assault
- Unlawful discharge of a firearm within the city limits
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
