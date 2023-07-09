TPD arrest Topeka man suspected of aggravated assault

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is in custody following reports of gunfire in south Topeka.

Topeka Police officers responded to reports of gunfire Saturday, July 8 at around 10:30 p.m. at the 4800 block of SW Topeka Boulevard.

Following an investigation, officers identified Logan Hunt, 32, of Topeka, as a suspect. He was taken into custody without incident.

Hunt was taken to the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections on the charges below:

Three counts of Aggravated Assault

Unlawful discharge of a firearm within the city limits

Possession of drug paraphernalia

