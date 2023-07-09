Topeka residents get together for cars and coffee

Residents get together for Cars and Coffee
Residents get together for Cars and Coffee(Kyle Mathas)
By Kyle Mathas
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka residents meet together outside of Classic Bean coffee shop for Cars and Coffee.

The event is a way for locals to bring custom cars to the shop, hang out with others and drink some coffee.

The hangout begins at 9 a.m. with a meetup and a hangout followed by a cruise around the city at noon.

This event takes place every Sunday at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of Classic Bean coffee shop.

