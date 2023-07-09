Crews battle large house fire near 69th & Auburn

House fire 69th and Indian Hills
House fire 69th and Indian Hills
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews are battling a large house fire that could be seen from miles away.

Shawnee County Dispatch says the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency crews were called to the area of 69th and Indian Hills North of Auburn at around 8:20 p.m., Saturday.

Dispatch says crews are still on the scene attempting to put out the fire. There is no word yet on what caused the fire. Heavy smoke could be seen filling up the sky from miles away.

Dispatch did confirm that no injuries have been reported so far.

13 NEWS is headed to the scene. We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On July 6, the Topeka Police Department arrested Autumn Eastman, 29, for multiple charges...
TPD search warrant leads to arrest for child endangerment
Three inmates were arrested while two were hospitalized after a fight started in the Riley...
Three inmates arrested, two hospitalized after fight starts in Riley County Jail
On July 6, authorities arrested Julian L. Williams, 55, of Topeka, and booked him into the...
Authorities arrest Topeka man following drug discovery during traffic stop
Attorney General Kobach filed the petition Friday, July 7, seeking an injunction against...
AG Kobach files lawsuit against KDOR for not complying with Senate Bill 180
The Office of the Governor announced today that Governor Kelly sent a letter to state employees...
Governor Kelly thanks state employees for their service, pay increase begins

Latest News

A table was set up where people could come by and look at pictures of possible proponents for...
Community gives feedback to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation regarding the aquatic facility
Over 200 people came out to Oakland Park Saturday morning to participate in the race.
Fiesta Topeka has run and walk 5k for the first time since COVID-19
Motorcyclist hospitalized after injury crash on U.S. 24 in Shawnee County
Motorcyclist hospitalized after injury crash on U.S. 24 in Shawnee County
Eight Kansas lakes under blue-green algae warning or watch status
Eight Kansas lakes under blue-green algae warning or watch status