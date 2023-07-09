Crews battle large house fire near 69th & Auburn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews are battling a large house fire that could be seen from miles away.

Shawnee County Dispatch says the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency crews were called to the area of 69th and Indian Hills North of Auburn at around 8:20 p.m., Saturday.

Dispatch says crews are still on the scene attempting to put out the fire. There is no word yet on what caused the fire. Heavy smoke could be seen filling up the sky from miles away.

Dispatch did confirm that no injuries have been reported so far.

13 NEWS is headed to the scene. We will have more information as it becomes available.

