Temperatures rebound this week

Chances of rain increasing
13 News This Morning Sunday Edition
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a stretch of cool weather in NE Kansas over the last few days, temperatures are starting to rise back up to seasonal averages. However, we have one more day of atypically cooler conditions.

Sunday will be warmer than Saturday, with highs projected to reach into the middle to upper 80s. Sunshine will be more abundant from the start, with less clouds to start the day, a key trend that’s been occurring lately which has helped keep our temperatures nice and comfortable. And while the last several days have been noticeably humid, the air today should be a bit drier.

Heading into the start of the week, we’ll see temperatures back in the lower 90s, with increased chances of rain as well. While showers and storms will have the fuel they need to develop most nights this week, Monday in particular will be a day to pay attention to.

A slight risk of severe weather is forecast for Western Kansas on Monday, not far away from our viewing area. While strong storms should mostly develop and intensify in that region, we can’t rule out storms moving eastward into NE Kansas. While it’s not looking likely, make sure to stay updated for the latest risks and changes regarding severe weather here at WIBW Weather!

