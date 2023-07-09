Sheriff’s Office touts sense of community after Princeton child reported missing

FILE
FILE(Submitted)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT
PRINCETON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Franklin Co. Sheriffs’ Office highlighted the sense of community in the small town of Princeton following reports of a missing child over the weekend.

The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says that on Friday afternoon, July 7, officials were called to Princeton with reports of a missing child. The child was found safe and healthy later that day.

However, the Sheriff’s Office said it wanted to highlight the response from the entire Princeton community.

“It was truly amazing to see the entire town come alive with community members walking the streets, offering ATVs and UTVs, flying drones, and anything else you can think of to help us locate the child as fast as possible,” said a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Princeton residents modeled the perfect example of small-town living. They thanked the community for its help as well as first responders from other assisting agencies.

