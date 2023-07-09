Seaman grad Austin Hanson couldn’t pass up Sunflower State Games

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first weekend of the Sunflower State Games are in the books and one Boccia athlete has quite the talent.

49-year-old Austin Hanson is a Seaman grad who was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy when he was an infant. Hanson has been competing in the sport of Boccia for over 30 years. Hanson has been to three Paralympic Games, Atlanta in 1996, Athens in 2004 and London in 2012.

He’s taken home a few medals as well, including first place in the 2015 USA Boccia National Championships.

13 Sports asked Hanson why he loves these games so much and he sums it up perfectly. Hanson spoke through his speech assistant device.

”The Sunflower State Games are great because they are a place where people of all different abilities and skills to come together to compete and have fun,” Hanson said. “I’m so glad they added Boccia last year. I love the Boccia community, we’re like a family. I love that we have another place to get together and be ourselves and talk and have fun.”

Hanson has competed on 20 international boccia teams for the United States and he’s an assistant coach for a young group of novice boccia athletes.

Hanson loves social networking, music and bowling with friends and family.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.