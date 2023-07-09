Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in Texas shooting

FILE - Police in Amarillo, Texas, are investigating a deadly shooting.
FILE - Police in Amarillo, Texas, are investigating a deadly shooting.(MGN)
By Kristin Rodin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - An overnight shooting in Amarillo, Texas, left two people dead and five injured, KFDA reports.

Around 12:54 a.m. Sunday, officers were sent to an events center after reports of a shooting with multiple people injured.

Officials say when officers arrived, they found a fight broke out at a party. Sometime during the fight, someone started shooting.

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in south Amarillo that left two people dead and five people injured.

One person died at the scene and the other deceased victim died at the hospital as a result of their injuries. The five injured victims are expected to recover, authorities say.

The deceased victims have been identified as 32-year-old Semagea Smith and 28-year-old Dequincton Taylor.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist has been hospitalized after an injury crash in Shawnee County.
Motorcyclist hospitalized after injury crash on U.S. 24 in Shawnee County
Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office said they are...
14-year-old suspect located in connection to Labette County homicide
Attorney General Kobach filed the petition Friday, July 7, seeking an injunction against...
AG Kobach files lawsuit against KDOR for not complying with Senate Bill 180
The Office of the Governor announced today that Governor Kelly sent a letter to state employees...
Governor Kelly thanks state employees for their service, pay increase begins
Three inmates were arrested while two were hospitalized after a fight started in the Riley...
Three inmates arrested, two hospitalized after fight starts in Riley County Jail

Latest News

FILE
Medical condition leads to man’s hospitalization after car crashes into tree
Police hold press conference following Cleveland shooting
Hank Booth
Jayhawks around the nation mourn passing of Hank Booth after short illness
FILE - A child holds a PRIME hydration drink prior to a baseball game between the Los Angeles...
The FDA is being asked to look into Logan Paul’s energy drink, which has the caffeine of 6 Coke cans
FILE
Colorado woman seriously injured after car hits cow on Western Kan. highway