Officials in 2 Kansas counties warn deputies will not call for payments

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in two Kansas counties have warned residents that their deputies will never call them for payments to clear issues with jury duty or arrest warrants.

Officials with the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook on Friday to warn residents that scammers have again attempted to use a deputy’s name, however, demoted him with the wrong rank.

The Sheriff’s Office said it received several calls from residents who have reported they have been contacted by scammers attempting to pressure them into sending money immediately via gift cards or payment websites as they allege the victim has missed jury duty.

If Douglas Co. residents have been contacted about fictitious warrants or missed court dates, officials said to let the caller know that you are about to hang up and call the Sheriff’s Office to verify the caller’s identity. Residents should call the Sheriff’s Office’s main office at 785-841-0007 to verify a caller’s name.

Officials have asked residents to share these tips with older relatives and neighbors as well if they are not accustomed to using newer digital tools.

Officials with the Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office warned residents the day before that the same scam had started to circulate in that area.

“We will not contact you, tell you that you had jury duty and missed it and now you have warrants and request payment in any form - more importantly, not gift cards - to avoid being arrested,” said a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

Geary Co. officials said residents should never make payments like this. The only way to clear an arrest warrant is either with an arrest or in District Court.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.