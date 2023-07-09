Medical condition leads to man’s hospitalization after car crashes into tree

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A medical condition led to the hospitalization of an Overland Park man after his car crashed into a tree along I-70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:25 a.m. on Friday, July 7, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 420.4 on westbound I-70 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Lance Anderson, 57, of Overland Park, was headed west on the interstate. Anderson experienced a medical condition that caused him to lose control of the sedan.

KHP said the car veered into the ditch and hit a tree as well as an embankment. Anderson was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

