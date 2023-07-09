Man dies after hit by teen’s SUV along North-Central Kansas road

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHILLIPSBURG, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead after he was hit by an SUV driven by a teen who tried to avoid him while headed down a North-Central Kansas road.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:15 p.m. on Friday, July 7, emergency crews were called to the area of 1st and D St. - less than a mile north of Highway 36 - with reports of a vehicle-pedestrian crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2014 Dodge Journey driven by Kamryn A. Bruning, 15, of Phillipsburg, had been headed south on 1st St. when Bruning noticed a pedestrian, later identified as David L. Rose, 72, of Phillipsburg, walking north in the southbound lane.

KHP noted that Bruning attempted to avoid Rose and veered to the left, however, the front passenger side struck Rose. The impact forced Rose into a driveway on the west side of the street.

Officials said Rose was taken to Phillips Co. Hospital with life-threatening injuries. However, he was pronounced deceased by medical staff. Bruning escaped the crash without injury and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

