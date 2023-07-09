Leavenworth man arrested after stolen vehicle spurs late-night chase

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Leavenworth man was arrested after a stolen vehicle spurred a late-night chase from Lawrence to Edgerton.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says that around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, officials noticed a vehicle that had been reported stolen from the central part of the city earlier that night. The stolen car was spotted near 23rd and Franklin Rd.

When officials attempted to pull the driver over, later identified as Cameron M. Garst, 26, of Leavenworth, he sped east on K-10 in an attempt to outrun officials. He was seen driving at speeds of around 95 miles per hour. He also evaded stop sticks in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office said an officer with the Baldwin Police Department again attempted to deploy stop sticks near County Road 1061 and N. 200 Rd. to deflate Garst’s tires. However, the chase continued east on Highway 56 in Johnson Co.

Officials said a Douglas Co. deputy was finally able to successfully disable the vehicle inside the Edgerton city limits. Garst was arrested and booked into the Douglas Co. Jail on:

Flee or attempt to elude - five or more moving violations

Two counts of theft of property or services - between $1,500 and $25,000 - motor vehicle theft

As of Sunday, Garst no longer remains behind bars as he has since bonded out of custody.

