Lawrence Police honored with SRO of the Year award for second straight year

Cpl. Kacey Wiltz is honored with the SRO of the Year award on July 7, 2023.
Cpl. Kacey Wiltz is honored with the SRO of the Year award on July 7, 2023.(Lawrence Police Department)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department has been honored for the second straight year as one of its own has again received the SRO of the Year award.

The Lawrence Police Department announced on Friday, July 7, that for the second year in a row, one of its own has been named the Kansas School Resource Officer of the Year by the Kansas Juvenile Officers Association.

In 2023, LPD said Corporal Kacey Wiltz was honored as the State of Kansas SRO of the Year. Judges analyzed nominees statewide based on several performance categories.

Officials indicated that Wiltz was judged to excel in student relations, enhance school safety and service as an excellent role model.

“Corporal Wilz, we’re proud to have you at LKPD, serving the fortunate students, parents and teachers at Lawrence Public Schools,” said an LPD spokesperson. “Well done!”

In 2022, LPD noted that Officer Shelby Brouhard was honored with the award. She has since been promoted to Sergeant and continues to serve those in and around Lawrence.

