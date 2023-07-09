Lawrence crews aid firefighters as Reno Township fire claims home

Crews battle a blaze in Reno Township on July 7, 2023.
Crews battle a blaze in Reno Township on July 7, 2023.(Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 9, 2023
RENO, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Lawrence have highlighted the need for inter-community partnerships following a house fire in Reno Township over the weekend.

Officials with Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical say that on Friday, July 7, crews were called to help battle a blaze in Reno Township. Crews were called as mutual-aid partners.

When crews arrived, they said they found the fire had already burned most of the home and a defensive attack was necessary.

LDCFM noted that very few communities have all the resources necessary to handle the variety of possible emergencies. It said it is important to support neighbors in times of need.

Officials have not released a damage estimate or any details regarding injuries or fire origin.

