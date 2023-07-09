Landowners warned as invasive beetle species spotted in Shawnee Co. trees

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Landowners in Northeast Kansas have been warned that an invasive beetle species has been spotted in trees in several counties, including Shawnee Co.

Officials with Kansas State University Research and Extension have announced that a Kansas Forest Service official has officially confirmed the presence of Emerald Ash Borers in several counties in Northeast Kansas. Landowners have been advised to be on the lookout for the beetle.

Ryan Rastok, a forest health program coordinator for KFS, said Emerald Ash Borers are capable of devastating white ash and green ash trees in both rural and urban landscapes. The trees provide shade for humans and cover for small wildlife.

Officials indicated that the beetles were first suspected in the 1990s, however, they were not detected until 2002. Since then, the species has caused the destruction of tens of millions of ash trees in 30 states, including more than 40 million in Michigan alone. The pest was first found in Kansas in 2012.

On Friday, July 7, Rastok said he reported EAB-infected trees in 13 Kansas counties: Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Douglas, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Leavenworth, Miami, Osage, Shawnee and Wyandotte.

“I suspect it’s in other areas; we just haven’t found it (outside of the areas identified) yet,” Rastok said. “So we’re asking people – especially outside of those counties where we’ve currently found it – to let us know if they’re seeing dying ash trees. That’s extremely helpful for us to know that so that we can find (EAB) and we can give them information they need in real-time to treat their trees.”

Officials noted that the Emerald Ash Borer is a green, invasive, wood-boring beetle that kills ash trees as it eats tissues under the bark. Adults are known to emerge in mid to late May from infestations to the trees the year before. Eggs are laid shortly thereafter.

The Research Extension said resulting larvae bore into the ash tree and feed under the bark. This leaves visible tracks underneath. Small trees can die within one or two years after infestation while larger trees could survive up to four years.

Protect Your Valuable Ash Trees Against Emerald Ash Borer (Photo credit: Wisconsin DNR)

Emerald Ash Borer (EAB). (Alex Liatala KBJR 6)

“Early in an infestation, trees can tolerate (EAB) for a few years, but when the population is at its peak, trees can be killed much more quickly,” Rastok said.

Rastok warned that early detection and proper treatment can save infected trees. He recommends treatment as soon as possible by a licensed pesticide applicator. Options include trunk injection, soil drench or bark spray.

“A trunk injection of emamectin benzoate is effective for two – or in some cases, three – years, but the current best practice for that chemical is to re-inject every other year,” Rastok said. “All other treatment options would need to be re-applied annually.”

Rastok noted that homeowners should not try to treat infected trees themselves. He said pesticides needed to do so are expensive and over-the-counter options are not as effective as treatments by licensed professionals.

“If trees are not treated, they are going to die, plain and simple,” said Rastok. “But it’s important to note that in urban areas, most of those varieties are cultivars, and cultivars are basically just genetic clones,” he said. “If you’re talking about a landscape tree that have been planted, I wouldn’t expect those to be resistant.”

Rastok also indicated that it may not be practical to treat several trees in a forest, where varieties could eventually build resistance.

Landowners who suspect infection should report it to KFS at 785-532-3300.

Kansans can also contact the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s plant protection and weed control program at 785-564-6700.

