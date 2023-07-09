Kids being kids at Sensory Friendly Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families with children with Autism or who benefit from a sensory-friendly environment were able to come out Sunday morning to the Kansas Children Discovery Center.

Free of charge, families were able to connect with other parents while allowing there kids to play in a safe environment.

Father of an Autistic child, Kevin Dayo, said the Discovery Center understands the challenges and adapts to their needs.

“It makes it very hard on the person, on the marriage, on everybody, the family,” said Kevin. “All of your hopes and dreams of playing basketball, or playing volleyball or going to prom... all of that goes away and you have to go into that mindset of, ‘Okay now how do I help him?’ ‘What do I need to do to give him the best chance?”

Psychologist, Susan Voorhees, said they do their best to make the environment as welcoming as possible.

“We do not ask for any kind of diagnosis when they walk in the door,” said Voorhees. “If they know about Sensory Friendly Sundays and they want to be here, then they belong here. They’ll be asked how they found out, just for our information, but were not going to quiz them on why they’re here. They are here because they need to be here and we want them here.”

Families are able to utilize this time to talk together about what works best for their kids and offer help to other parents who might have questions.

Having an older brother with Autism, Vincent Dayo said that it is not a disability, it is a different ability.

“Remember that Autistic people have different brains than us so if you see an autistic child don’t think that persons different and it’s weird,” said Vincent. “Think this person is austic and they are special to everyone.”

The Kansas Discovery Center holds Sensory Friendly Sunday on the second Sunday of every month.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.