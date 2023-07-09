Jayhawks around the nation mourn passing of Hank Booth after short illness

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Jayhawks around the nation and those in and around Lawrence are mourning the passing of Hank Booth after a brief fight with an illness.

Warren-McElwain Mortuary Chapel in Lawrence says that Henry “Hank” Mills Booth, a Lawrence native and voice of the Jayhawks, passed away on Friday, July 7, at the age of 77.

Booth was born in 1946 and will be remembered for his heart and voice. Warren-McElwain noted that Booth’s father, Arden, founded KLWN in 1951 which started the family business.

Officials indicated that Booth’s first show was broadcast live on the air at the age of 14. After he graduated from Lawrence High School, he briefly attended the University of Maryland before he returned to the University of Kansas and enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves.

According to the chapel, Booth briefly moved with his family, wife Sue, and son Andrew, to White Sands Missile Range while he was stationed there. However, the Booths shortly returned to the Midwest so Hank could manage KLWN while his father, Arden, served in the state senate.

For 50 years Warren-McElwain said Booth hosted a daily radio show where he announced births and deaths, interviewed community members and emceed the life of those in and around Lawrence.

Booth was also a decorated broadcaster. He served as the Kansas Association of Broadcasters President and was named KAB Broadcaster of the Year in 1981 and was given the KAB Distinguished Service Award in 1990.

Among his proudest achievements, officials said Booth was the voice of the Kansas Jayhawks as he served as PA announcer in Allen Fieldhouse and what was then Memorial Stadium. He also served as the voice of the KU Marching Jayhawks for a time. He was also the voice of the Lawrence High Lions for more than five decades.

Booth was a force in and around the community as he held various board seats and organized numerous events. He was a mentor to many and will be dearly missed.

The chapel noted that Booth passed on Friday, July 7, after a short illness. A celebration of life is scheduled to be held at Plymouth Congregational Church on Thursday, July 13m at 2 p.m. The Booth family has asked that anyone who attends wear Lawrence High or KU gear.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made to the Douglas County 4-H Foundation or Lawrence Schools Foundation Early Childhood Program.

Booth’s voice will continue to echo along holiday parade routes and stadiums in the community he loved. While he may no longer be behind the microphone, those who loved and knew him will take heart to know that he will always be on the air, a strong and distinct voice in the memories of thousands of Jayhawks.

