Injuries reported after teen falls asleep, crashes truck through barbed wire fence

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teenager was sent to the hospital after they allegedly fell asleep while driving and crashed their truck into a barbed wire fence.

KVOE reports that the Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle collision in the 2200 block of Road K around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, July 7.

Officials said they found a 1997 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Brook Moore, 16, had been headed north on Road K when Moore allegedly fell asleep at the wheel.

The Sheriff’s Office said this caused the pickup to veer into a ditch where it crashed into a barbed wire fence.

Officials noted that Moore was taken to Newman Regional Health with unknown injuries as a result of the crash. Moore was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

