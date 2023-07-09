Evergy Plaza holds ‘Mini-Jamaica’ to kick off Fiesta Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy Plaza hosted a ‘Mini-Jamaica’ on Saturday as part of the Fiesta Topeka kickoff celebration.

“This is a mini-celebration for our upcoming Fiesta that’s July 18th to the 22nd... and we come here to celebrate and give everybody a little taste of what’s coming with our food and our culture and our people and it’s just a good time,” Fiesta Topeka committee member Susan Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said events like these were cancelled in past years due to the pandemic.

But she is happy to see them back in full swing.

“We usually do this every year and of course during COVID, we didn’t do anything, but we’re trying to bring back everything that we used to do before COVID.”

Rodriguez said the anticipation for the 90th year of the Fiesta is undeniable.

“Everyone’s really excited. We’ve got a good band that’s coming in and has started from Texas and a lot of people were excited about that. And we’ve got people from all over the state of Kansas here tonight.”

Fiesta Topeka holds a special place in the hearts of many, including Rodgriuez.

“It’s about family and culture and raising money for our school and for the church... and it’s a good thing for everybody to come and share our culture and the good times that we have and put the education of our children first.”

Children said they are also looking forward to the Fiesta festival later this month.

“It’s a lot of fun, we get to ride some rides. eat a lot of food, hang out, talk to family and friends and all sorts of stuff like that,” said Carson Hermann.

They said their favorite part of Saturday’s event was all of the food.

“The burritos are really good, the snowcones. Poppin Squeeze is really good, it’s really fun out here.”

