Evergy Plaza holds ‘Mini-Jamaica’ to kick off Fiesta Topeka

By Alex Carter
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy Plaza hosted a ‘Mini-Jamaica’ on Saturday as part of the Fiesta Topeka kickoff celebration.

“This is a mini-celebration for our upcoming Fiesta that’s July 18th to the 22nd... and we come here to celebrate and give everybody a little taste of what’s coming with our food and our culture and our people and it’s just a good time,” Fiesta Topeka committee member Susan Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said events like these were cancelled in past years due to the pandemic.

But she is happy to see them back in full swing.

“We usually do this every year and of course during COVID, we didn’t do anything, but we’re trying to bring back everything that we used to do before COVID.”

Rodriguez said the anticipation for the 90th year of the Fiesta is undeniable.

“Everyone’s really excited. We’ve got a good band that’s coming in and has started from Texas and a lot of people were excited about that. And we’ve got people from all over the state of Kansas here tonight.”

Fiesta Topeka holds a special place in the hearts of many, including Rodgriuez.

“It’s about family and culture and raising money for our school and for the church... and it’s a good thing for everybody to come and share our culture and the good times that we have and put the education of our children first.”

Children said they are also looking forward to the Fiesta festival later this month.

“It’s a lot of fun, we get to ride some rides. eat a lot of food, hang out, talk to family and friends and all sorts of stuff like that,” said Carson Hermann.

They said their favorite part of Saturday’s event was all of the food.

“The burritos are really good, the snowcones. Poppin Squeeze is really good, it’s really fun out here.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On July 6, the Topeka Police Department arrested Autumn Eastman, 29, for multiple charges...
TPD search warrant leads to arrest for child endangerment
Three inmates were arrested while two were hospitalized after a fight started in the Riley...
Three inmates arrested, two hospitalized after fight starts in Riley County Jail
Attorney General Kobach filed the petition Friday, July 7, seeking an injunction against...
AG Kobach files lawsuit against KDOR for not complying with Senate Bill 180
On July 6, authorities arrested Julian L. Williams, 55, of Topeka, and booked him into the...
Authorities arrest Topeka man following drug discovery during traffic stop
The Office of the Governor announced today that Governor Kelly sent a letter to state employees...
Governor Kelly thanks state employees for their service, pay increase begins

Latest News

Evergy plaza hosted a "mini Jamaica" Saturday as part of the fiesta Topeka kick off celebration
Fiesta Topeka kickoff
Fire crews are battling a large house fire that could be seen from miles away at 69th and...
Crews battle large house fire near 69th & Auburn
Fire crews are battling a large house fire that could be seen from miles away East of 69th St.
Crews battle large house fire East of 69th St.
A table was set up where people could come by and look at pictures of possible proponents for...
Community gives feedback to Shawnee County Parks and Recreation regarding the aquatic facility