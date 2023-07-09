Commission approves lottery draw system for non-resident turkey hunting

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Those who are not Kansas residents but wish to hunt turkey in the Sunflower State will now be required to apply for a lottery draw system for a turkey hunting permit.

During the Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission’s June 22 public hearing, officials said members approved staff recommendations to start a lottery draw system for non-resident turkey permits.

The lottery system is set to begin in 2024.

Officials noted that the recommendation was made as part of a larger strategy to reduce overall hunting pressure and turkey harvest in response to declining populations nationwide.

In a unanimous vote, the Commission said it passed the regulation which will implement an application period for non-resident turkey hunters to apply for a specific unit in early January through mid-February.

Similar to the state’s lottery draw for non-resident deer permits, Commissioners said any leftover permits will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Officials indicated that the recommendation was first made in September 2022 and had remained a regular public meeting agenda item until the June 2023 vote. This marked the group’s sixth meeting to examine and discuss the recommendation.

