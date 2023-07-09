Colorado woman seriously injured after car hits cow on Western Kan. highway

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LANE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Colorado woman was hospitalized after the car she was driving hit a cow standing along a western Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:10 p.m. on Friday, July 7, emergency crews were called to the area of K-96 Highway and Eagle Rd. with reports of a vehicle-animal collision.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2012 Honda Civic driven by Paula A. Smallwood, 66, of Greeley, Colo., had been headed east on the highway.

KHP said Smallwood did not see a cow standing in the roadway and struck it. This caused the sedan to veer off the road to the north and roll multiple times before it crashed north of the highway.

Officials said Smallwood was taken to Scott Co. Hospital with suspected serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

