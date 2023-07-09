91-year-old driver seriously injured after semi truck fails to stop at stop sign

SMITH CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - A 91-year-old driver has been hospitalized after a semi-truck driver from Kentucky failed to stop at a posted stop sign and t-boned his pickup truck.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 8:40 a.m. on Friday, July 7, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 281 and Court St. with reports of a 2-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2018 GMC Sierra driven by Lovelle M. Kirchhoff, 91, of Smith Center, was headed east on Court St. Kirchhoff stopped at the posted stop sign and proceeded into the intersection.

KHP said, however, that a 2016 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Joshua A. Douglas, 31, of Henderson, Ky., had been headed north on the highway and failed to stop at the posted stop sign.

Officials said the semi hit Kirchhoff’s pickup on the passenger side and pushed it into the northeast corner of the intersection.

KHP indicated that Kirchhoff was taken to Smith County Memorial Hospital with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Douglas escaped the crash without injury. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.