Wichita Police looking for man connected to City Nightz shooting

Aerial view of City Nightz, a club in Old Town in downtown Wichita and the site of a shooting...
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly a week after the mass shooting at City Nightz, Wichita Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man it said is connected to the shooting.

Wichita Police identified 23-year-old Jaylen Thomas and issued a felony pick-up related to the shooting, meaning Wichita Police is asking for any law enforcement agency to arrest Thomas if they see him and hold him for WPD.

WPD said detectives had identified him as another person involved in the incident but didn’t elaborate on it further.

Wichita Police said they have identified 23-year-old Jaylen Thomas and issued a felony pick-up...
WPD said it is looking to speak with Thomas.

Friday, the Wichita Police Department arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the mass shooting early Sunday morning, July 2 at the City Nightz club in Old Town. Eleven people suffered injuries. The incident left nine people wounded and led to two others being trampled as a crowd rushed to exit the club.

A WPD news release confirmed officers arrested Ameir King-Ingram on two counts of aggravated battery and one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. This is the second arrest the department made in the case, but at this point, King-Ingram is the only one accused of the violent crime.

On Thursday, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett announced that no charges will be filed against a 31-year-old Missouri man who was previously arrested and accused of firing shots inside the City Nightz nightclub.

Bennett released information stating that it appeared Brandon Young was acting in self-defense in response to shots fired by two different gunmen within the bar located in Wichita’s Old Town entertainment district. Bennett said the decision not to charge Young followed days of analyzing video surveillance from inside the club.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

