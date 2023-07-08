Westlake Ace Hardware to donate 139 box fans to Salvation Army of Topeka

Salvation Army of Topeka officials said they will receive a donation of 139 box fans from Westlake Ace Hardware at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11.(Provided by the Mentzer PR Group for Westlake Ace Hardware)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Westlake Ace Hardware will donate box fans to the Salvation Army of Topeka to benefit the local community.

Salvation Army of Topeka officials said they will receive a donation of 139 box fans from Westlake Ace Hardware at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11.

Salvation Army of Topeka officials indicated Westlake Ace Hardware hosted a fan drive to benefit the Salvation Army and customers generously donated enough money to purchase new box fans to help their fellow citizens in need.

During the fan drive, Westlake customers were asked to donate by rounding up their purchases at the register. Nationwide, $105,000 was donated, resulting in 6,100 fans given to Salvation Army commands across the country.

“Service is one of our core values, and the Fan Drive is just one of the many ways we serve our stores’ communities,” said Andy Schmitt, vice president and COO of Westlake Ace Hardware. “Every year our customers and store associates come through with their support of the program, and we know we can count on them again this year to help us reach our goal.”

For more information about eligibility to receive a fan, residents should contact their local Salvation Army office.

