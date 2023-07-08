Thunder sign Keyontae Johnson to two-way deal

FILE - Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson celebrates a 3-point basket against Oklahoma...
FILE - Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson celebrates a 3-point basket against Oklahoma during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Keyontae Johnson was named to The Associated Press All-Big 12 team in voting released Tuesday, Mar 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann, File)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A day before his squad tips off Summer League in Las Vegas, former K-State forward Keyontae Johnson put pen to paper on a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Johnson, who was selected 50th overall by the Thunder in the 2023 NBA Draft, signed a two-way deal on Friday, the team announced.

READ MORE: How Gradey Dick, Jalen Wilson and Markquis Nowell performed during Summer League debuts

The former Florida Gator and recent third-team All-American selection for the Wildcats became one of just 12 players in K-State history to score 600 points during a single season with the Wildcats.

He helped lead the Wildcats to the Elite Eight during his lone season in Manhattan.

Johnson and the Thunder take on the Dallas Mavericks at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2, during their first game of Summer League play in Las Vegas. He sat out of both games the Thunder played in Utah’s Summer League due to a right hamstring strain.

