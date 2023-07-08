Thunder sign Keyontae Johnson to two-way deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A day before his squad tips off Summer League in Las Vegas, former K-State forward Keyontae Johnson put pen to paper on a deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Johnson, who was selected 50th overall by the Thunder in the 2023 NBA Draft, signed a two-way deal on Friday, the team announced.

The former Florida Gator and recent third-team All-American selection for the Wildcats became one of just 12 players in K-State history to score 600 points during a single season with the Wildcats.

He helped lead the Wildcats to the Elite Eight during his lone season in Manhattan.

Johnson and the Thunder take on the Dallas Mavericks at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2, during their first game of Summer League play in Las Vegas. He sat out of both games the Thunder played in Utah’s Summer League due to a right hamstring strain.

