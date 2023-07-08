Sunflower State Games day one in the books

Sunflower State Games horseshoe participant
Sunflower State Games horseshoe participant(WIBW)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The biggest event in Kansas for amateur multi-sport competition enters its 34th year.

Friday consisted of baseball, golf, tennis and horseshoes and 13 Sports stopped by each event. There are 36 events over the next couple of weekend in the Capital city.

13 Sports caught up with fill-in commissioner for baseball Steve Gonzalez on why he comes to the event. He says working for Parks and Rec is was an easy choice because he’s interacted with several athletes before.

”I like the Sunflower State Games because it brings people from all over Kansas and you get to see teams that you don’t normally see here so it’s just fun to watch good baseball and it’s fun to see the kids have fun and they’re doing what they love to do,” Gonzalez said.

If you have any interest in horseshoes, they meet every Monday at six p.m. at Gage Park on the SE side. It’s free of cost, open to the public and they’ll give lessons.

