Street Cats Club hosts street party in Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Street Cats Club hosted a street party Saturday in hopes to improving the lives of stray cats.

The party was named Lolapalooza, in honor of Lola Walker, the first contributor to the club. The club offers free spay and neuter services for cat owners who are experiencing economic hardship, in an attempt to limit stray cats.

“It is wonderful that somebody would think of you to go through all this trouble to have something like this for you,” said Walker. “It’s a lot of work and they are all pretty busy people anyways.”

The party took place on Commercial Street in downtown Emporia and brought out many community members and sponsors. The get together had many fun activities including dunk tanks, food trucks, games and shaved ice. Despite the windy and chilly conditions, the community came out in support.

“We were having people show up about 15 minutes before the event started. It’s been pretty steady ever since,” said Ryann Brooks, one of the coordinators for event planning. “I had high hopes for this event and we are over the moon on the turnout today.”

The group plans to make this street party an annual occasion in Emporia with more games and more fun next year.

