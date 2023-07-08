The peak of cooler temperatures this weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday will be the coolest day of the summer season so far, with highs only forecasted to reach into the upper 70s to lower 80s across NE Kansas. This will also be the coolest day within our current weather pattern, with a reversal of trends expected by the start of next week.

With light winds and more sunshine poking out as the day progresses, today is an excellent time for any outdoor activities! We’ll be dry throughout the entirety of the day and through Sunday night.

Sunday will feature temperatures a bit warmer in the middle 80s, but with continuing dry time and lower humidity. The big changes will come at the start of next week, with temperatures rising into the lower 90s and likely to stay there.

Monday will also mark the beginning of a rainy trend, with thunderstorm development appearing probable most nights next week. Monday in particular may feature some stronger storms, but the severe risk at the moment is quite low. Regardless, it will be our main focus for weather events over the next several days.

