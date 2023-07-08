Motorcyclist hospitalized after injury crash on U.S. 24 in Shawnee County

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcyclist has been hospitalized after an injury crash in Shawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log said around 7:50 p.m. on Friday, July 7, a 2000 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was westbound at U.S. 24 Highway and Boyd Rd. The driver of the motorcycle, Laura M. Lyddon, 44, of Saint George, attempted to pass another vehicle on the left. A second vehicle began to execute a left turn. Lyddon lost control and left the roadway to the left, entering the South ditch.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicated Lyddon was taken to Stormont Vail with suspected minor injuries.

Authorities noted Lyddon was not wearing a helmet.

