US soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces she’ll retire after the NWSL season

FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring...
FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Days before heading to her fourth World Cup, Megan Rapinoe announced Saturday she’ll retire at the end of the National Women’s Soccer League season.

Rapinoe, 38, made the announcement on Instagram, saying she “never could have imagined the ways in which soccer would shape & change my life forever.”

“It is with a deep sense of peace & gratitude that I have decided this will be my final season playing this beautiful game,” the Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup champion said.

The U.S. team is aiming for a third consecutive title when the Women’s World Cup kicks off on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On July 6, the Topeka Police Department arrested Autumn Eastman, 29, for multiple charges...
TPD search warrant leads to arrest for child endangerment
Three inmates were arrested while two were hospitalized after a fight started in the Riley...
Three inmates arrested, two hospitalized after fight starts in Riley County Jail
On July 6, authorities arrested Julian L. Williams, 55, of Topeka, and booked him into the...
Authorities arrest Topeka man following drug discovery during traffic stop
Five wrecked vehicles caught fire late Friday morning at A&A Auto and Truck Parts, 1831 N.E....
Five cars in salvage yard catch fire Friday morning in North Topeka
FILE - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach answers questions from reporters during a news...
Kansas attorney general sues to prevent transgender people from changing driver’s licenses

Latest News

FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say
Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office said they are...
14-year-old suspect located in connection to Labette County homicide
Ground staff pull over the rain cover onto Court no. 18 on day six of the Wimbledon tennis...
At rainy Wimbledon, Alcaraz among those playing day after day -- and winning