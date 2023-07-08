KU football unveils new uniforms for 2023

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - As Lance Leipold is hot on the recruiting trail, Kansas football is now adding to their uniform collection.

A new look for a new era 🔥 pic.twitter.com/b7WInwHTAZ — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) July 8, 2023

True to the blue 🔵🔵 pic.twitter.com/9gWFBi1SJO — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) July 8, 2023

Kansas Football released what those uniforms will looks like in the video above. This is just in time for Big 12 Media Days in Texas July 12 and 13.

QB Jalon Daniels, RB Devin Neal and S Kenny Logan Jr. are featured in the video as they sport their new white and blue uniforms.

