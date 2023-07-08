KU football unveils new uniforms for 2023

(WOWT)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - As Lance Leipold is hot on the recruiting trail, Kansas football is now adding to their uniform collection.

Kansas Football released what those uniforms will looks like in the video above. This is just in time for Big 12 Media Days in Texas July 12 and 13.

QB Jalon Daniels, RB Devin Neal and S Kenny Logan Jr. are featured in the video as they sport their new white and blue uniforms.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On July 6, the Topeka Police Department arrested Autumn Eastman, 29, for multiple charges...
TPD search warrant leads to arrest for child endangerment
Terence Foster
One arrested after downtown fistfight evolves into threats with a firearm
Raymond Barker
Possible stabbing in Central Topeka leads to man’s arrest for alleged attack
On July 6, authorities arrested Julian L. Williams, 55, of Topeka, and booked him into the...
Authorities arrest Topeka man following drug discovery during traffic stop
According to officials with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the driver, Heather Ann...
Neb. woman arrested for contraband following traffic stop in Jackson County

Latest News

Emporia State Track and Field head coach Steve Blocker
Emporia State’s Steve Blocker steps down
A rendering of the proposed Las Vegas stadium
Phillies’ John Middleton and Royals’ John Sherman join MLB relocation committee, AP source says
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang sirects his team in the second half of an Elite 8 college...
Survey ranks K-State coach Jerome Tang as ‘most well-respected men’s college basketball coach of 2023′
K-State partners with sports agency for naming rights of Bramlage Coliseum