KDWP to review the endangered, threatened Kansas wildlife lists

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will conduct a review of all the Kansas species that are either endangered, threatened, or need conservation.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will review all the Kansas species that are endangered, threatened, or need conservation.

KDWP said the state’s current list includes 11 invertebrates, five fish, two amphibians, two birds, and two mammals on the endangered list. The state threatened list contains six invertebrates, ten fish, six amphibians, three reptiles, one turtle, two birds, and one mammal. However, 82 species of animals are on the SINC (species in need of conservation) list.

The five-year review is required by law to be conducted every five years, according to the Kansas Nongame and Endangered Species Conservation Act of 1975.

The five-year review will be conducted with assistance from the Threatened and Endangered Species Task Committee. The committee includes seven members, alongside staff members from state and federal agencies and state universities.

To determine if a full review should be conducted, the committee analyzes updated scientific data and research of any species petitioned for a listing change with help from species’ experts and the evaluation of all the data.

The recommendations and amendments will then be published in the Kansas Register to receive public comments during the following 90 days.

KDWP noted that residents can petition the KDWP to add, delete, or modify the current lists. However, the petition must have scientific information attached to prove the requested change.

The petitions must be received by October 5, 2023, so the petition can be considered under the current five-year review. To download a petition form, click HERE. The petition can be submitted electronically by email to kdwpt.ess@ks.gov or mailed to:

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks

Attn: Ecological Services

512 SE 25th Ave.

Pratt, KS 67124-8174

Once the full review is complete, the task committee will offer its recommendations to the KDWP secretary, and any changes suggested will have to be approved by the KDWP Commission after a public hearing.

The 2019 five-year review transferred the Arkansas darter from the threatened list to the SINC list, the Wabash pigtoe was removed from the SINC list, and the cylindrical papershell was placed on the endangered list.

According to a survey conducted by Responsive Management — a research firm specializing in natural resources and outdoor recreation issues — the conservation of endangered or threatened wildlife remains a crucial concern among Kansas residents.

  • 94% of Kansas residents agreed that the KDWP should continue to identify and protect habitats critical to threatened and endangered species, and 84% of residents agree with the statement, “Wildlife that is threatened and endangered in Kansas yet abundant in other states should still be protected in Kansas.”

