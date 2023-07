Kansas sprinter qualifies for summer 2024 Olympics

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A big accomplishment for Jayhawk sprinter Michael Joseph.

At the USATF Outdoor Championships in Oregon, Joseph ran a 44.90 400m final which qualified him for the Paris Olympic games after receiving a silver medal.

He's headed to #Paris2024



Michael Joseph ran a 44.90 in last nightโ€™s CAC Games 400m final - an Olympic-qualifying time that was also good for a silver medal for St. Lucia



Way to go, Michael

In a league of his own



We will see Michael Joseph in Paris!

Earlier this season Joseph secured Second-Team All American honors for his 10th place finish at Nationals, running a 45.19 in the menโ€™s 400m to do so.

