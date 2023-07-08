Intersection replacement set to close College Heights intersection in Manhattan

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An intersection replacement is set to close the west half of College Heights Rd. intersection at Denison Ave. in Manhattan, Kan.

City of Manhattan officials said starting Monday, July 10, T&M Construction will begin Phase 2 of an intersection removal and replacement project at the intersection of College Heights Rd. and Denison Ave.

Officials with the City of Manhattan indicated Phase 2 will reconstruct the west half of the intersection.

City of Manhattan officials said water line and storm sewer replacement work will continue on College Heights, which is currently closed west of the intersection.

During Phase 2, City of Manhattan officials indicated northbound traffic will remain on Denison Ave. Southbound traffic will follow the marked detour route on Claflin to Sunset to Hunting.

For traffic impacts, officials with the City of Manhattan noted to expect light to moderate traffic and likely some delays on Claflin Ave., Denison Ave., Hunting Ave. and Sunset Ave. in proximity to the project in connection with the detour.

City of Manhattan officials indicated the estimated timeline is expected to take about three weeks to complete this work, depending on the weather.

City of Manhattan officials urge motorists to drive safely in the area, following signage and look for construction workers.

