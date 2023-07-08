Former Washburn football player passes away

Former Washburn Wide Receiver Jovon Hall
Former Washburn Wide Receiver Jovon Hall(Washburn Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Washburn football, former Wide receiver Jovon Hall has lost his life.

According to his family’s GoFundMe Page, Hall passed away due to medical implications, he was just 26-years-old.

Hall went to Topeka High then transferred to Washburn Rural where he graduated from. He went to Hutchinson Community College which ultimately took him to Washburn. He appeared in nine games for the Ichabods across four years.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On July 6, the Topeka Police Department arrested Autumn Eastman, 29, for multiple charges...
TPD search warrant leads to arrest for child endangerment
Three inmates were arrested while two were hospitalized after a fight started in the Riley...
Three inmates arrested, two hospitalized after fight starts in Riley County Jail
On July 6, authorities arrested Julian L. Williams, 55, of Topeka, and booked him into the...
Authorities arrest Topeka man following drug discovery during traffic stop
Five wrecked vehicles caught fire late Friday morning at A&A Auto and Truck Parts, 1831 N.E....
Five cars in salvage yard catch fire Friday morning in North Topeka
The Office of the Governor announced today that Governor Kelly sent a letter to state employees...
Governor Kelly thanks state employees for their service, pay increase begins

Latest News

Sunflower State Games
Sunflower State Games day one in the books
Washburn Rural alum Emmerson Cope
Washburn Rural's Emmerson Cope ready for DI level
Sunflower State Games horseshoe participant
Sunflower State Games day one in the books
Kansas sprinter Michael Joseph
Kansas sprinter qualifies for summer 2024 Olympics