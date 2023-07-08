Former Washburn football player passes away

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Washburn football, former Wide receiver Jovon Hall has lost his life.

Washburn Football mourns the loss of former athlete Jovon Hall



A great young man gone way too soon



Please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers https://t.co/Q8EWu36glK pic.twitter.com/cjYaUj3IsM — Washburn Football (@IchabodFTBL) July 8, 2023

According to his family’s GoFundMe Page, Hall passed away due to medical implications, he was just 26-years-old.

Hall went to Topeka High then transferred to Washburn Rural where he graduated from. He went to Hutchinson Community College which ultimately took him to Washburn. He appeared in nine games for the Ichabods across four years.

