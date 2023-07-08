Fiesta Topeka has run and walk 5k for the first time since COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Over 200 people came out to Oakland Park Saturday morning to participate in the race.

Winning second place in his category, Quentin Mallette, said the race holds significant meaning to him.

“Doing the race to be a little more motivating or like inspirational that just running by myself,” said Mallette. “It awakens the competitive nature inside of my head. I don’t know, it’s kind of a rush when you pass someone in the race.”

Participants received awards and trophies for different categories.

Dauby Knight also placed second in his category and said he looks forward to coming back.

“It’s enjoyable. We kind of did our own PR’s today and just I wouldn’t have done as well if he wasn’t here with me,” said Knight.

