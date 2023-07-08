Emporia State’s Steve Blocker steps down

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Hornets are looking for another head coach and it’s for the Track and Field program.

Track and Field head coach Steve Blocker announced he’s stepping down after 14 years with the program, 12 seasons as the head coach. Blocker will take a faculty/teaching position in health and human performance at Emporia State.

“This has not been an easy choice, but it is the best decision for me, Erin, and our young family,” said Blocker per a release. “For the past 14 years, this program has been my whole life and I have loved every minute of it. However, my priorities have changed in recent years, and I find myself desiring to spend more time with my family, which is very important to me. Time flies, and I do not want to miss my boys growing up and miss out on some important memories.”

According to Emporia State athletics, the Hornets have broken 30 school records under Blocker’s leadership. In addition to the 42 MIAA individual championships, Emporia State holds three conference meet records. As a team the Emporia State men finished second in the MIAA Indoor Championships in 2018 while the women’s top finish was third in 2012.

The Hornets have had either the men or women score in every NCAA Outdoor Championship and 11 of 12 NCAA Indoor Championship meets under Blocker. He has produced 68 All-Americans and 42 MIAA Champions as a head coach after coaching 14 All-Americans, six MIAA Champions and an NCAA Division II National Champion as an assistant with the Hornets. He served as an assistant at Emporia State beginning in 2009 working primarily with the sprinters, jumpers and multi-event athletes.

A national search will begin immediately for the next head coach.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.