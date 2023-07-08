Eight Kansas lakes under blue-green algae warning or watch status

Several Kansas lakes are under blue-green algae warning or watch status.
Several Kansas lakes are under blue-green algae warning or watch status.(KFYR)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eight Kansas lakes are under blue-green algae warning or watch status.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) announced a public health advisory update due to blue-green algae in the following lakes and reservoirs:

Warning

  • Harvey County East Lake, Harvey County
  • Lake Afton, Sedgwick County
  • Lovewell Lake (Reservoir), Jewell County (Elevated July 7)
  • Marion Lake (Reservoir), Marion County
  • Webster Lake (Reservoir), Rooks County

Watch

  • Augusta Santa Fe Lake, Butler County
  • Dorner Park Lake, Sedgwick County
  • Strowbridge Reservoir (Carbondale East Lake), Osage County

According to KDHE officials, a blue-green harmful algal bloom (HAB) may look like blue, bright green, brown or red foam, scum or paint floating on the water. Blooms can develop rapidly. Officials said if water appears suspicious or there is decaying algae on the shore, avoid contact and keep dogs away.

Officials with KDHE said these toxins can be absorbed by ingestion, inhalation of aerosols and even skin contact. Symptoms vary depending upon the type of exposure, including direct contact, ingestion, and inhalation, but can include rash, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, sore throat, and headache. If you, or your dog, come into contact with algae, rinse the area with clean, fresh water. Suspected HAB-related health incidents, whether human or animal, regardless of season, should be reported at kdhe.ks.gov/1163.

KDHE officials indicated the state of Kansas recognizes three advisory levels for blue-green algae as Hazard, Warning and Watch status.

A Hazard status indicates that a harmful algal bloom is present, and extreme conditions exist.

  • Signage should be posted at all public access locations.
  • It is recommended that either a portion of the lake or the entire lake or zone, be closed to the public.
  • In some cases, the adjacent land should be closed as well. Actual setback distances will be determined on a site-specific basis, if necessary.
  • When partial closures (i.e., beach or cove) are issued, the remaining lake or zone area will carry a warning status.

KDHE officials said a Warning status indicates that conditions are unsafe for human and pet exposure.  Contact with the waterbody should be avoided.

When a warning is issued, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

  • Signage should be posted at all public access locations.
  • Inhalation of spray or aerosols may be harmful.
  • Lake water is not safe to drink for pets or livestock.
  • Lake water, regardless of blue-green algae status, should never be consumed by humans.
  • Water contact should be avoided.
  • Fish may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed, while all other parts are discarded.
  • Do not allow pets to eat dried algae.
  • If lake water contacts skin, wash with clean water as soon as possible.
  • Avoid areas of visible algae accumulation.

Officials with KDHE indicated a Watch status means that blue-green algae have been detected and a harmful algal bloom is present or likely to develop. People are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away from the water.

During the watch status, KDHE recommends the following precautions be taken:

  • Signage should be posted at all public access locations.
  • Water may be unsafe for humans/animals.
  • Avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.
  • Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms.
  • Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.
  • Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portion only.

KDHE officials noted advisories are lifted when cell densities and toxin concentrations dissipate to levels below the Watch threshold.

For information on blue-green algae and reporting potential harmful algal blooms, visit kdhe.ks.gov/HAB.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On July 6, the Topeka Police Department arrested Autumn Eastman, 29, for multiple charges...
TPD search warrant leads to arrest for child endangerment
Three inmates were arrested while two were hospitalized after a fight started in the Riley...
Three inmates arrested, two hospitalized after fight starts in Riley County Jail
On July 6, authorities arrested Julian L. Williams, 55, of Topeka, and booked him into the...
Authorities arrest Topeka man following drug discovery during traffic stop
Five wrecked vehicles caught fire late Friday morning at A&A Auto and Truck Parts, 1831 N.E....
Five cars in salvage yard catch fire Friday morning in North Topeka
FILE - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach answers questions from reporters during a news...
Kansas attorney general sues to prevent transgender people from changing driver’s licenses

Latest News

Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt urges investors to do their research before using a...
Commissioner Schmidt urges investors to do research before using robo-adviser
City of Manhattan officials said starting Monday, July 10, construction will begin on Little...
Aggieville improvements set to begin on Little Moro in Manhattan
City of Manhattan officials said starting Monday, July 10, T&M Construction will begin Phase 2...
Intersection replacement set to close College Heights intersection in Manhattan
City of Manhattan officials said starting Monday, July 17, Bayer Construction will begin Phase...
Concrete maintenance project to close Browning Ave. intersection in Manhattan