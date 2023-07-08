Concrete maintenance project to close Browning Ave. intersection in Manhattan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A concrete maintenance project will close Browning Ave. intersection with Lawrence Rd. and Snowbird Dr. in Manhattan, Kan.

City of Manhattan officials said starting Monday, July 17, Bayer Construction will begin Phase 2 of the concrete maintenance project on Browning Ave. During this phase, Bayer Construction will replace concrete pavement on the roadway and install new curbs and gutters.

During this phase, officials with the City of Manhattan indicated the portion of the roadway currently under construction will be reopened to traffic, but only for those traveling north to Marlatt Ave.

The intersection of Browning Ave. at Lawrence Rd./Snowbird Dr. will be closed so the intersection and connecting legs can be reconstructed.

City of Manhattan officials noted north-south access through the intersection will be restored in time for school.

According to officials with the City of Manhattan, access to Via Christi Village, Susan B. Anthony Middle School, Anthony Recreation Center and the residential neighborhoods east of Browning should all be from the north via Marlatt Ave. during Phase 2 of the project. For Via Christi Village and the eastern neighborhoods, access will be available via Willow Grove Rd.

Officials with the City of Manhattan said the Pecanwood Dr. intersection at Browning Ave. will remain closed at the outset of Phase 2 as work is completed there. Work on other side streets and restorations is anticipated to continue into September, but the mainline movement for Browning Ave. will stay open when school starts.

City of Manhattan officials indicated neighborhoods southeast of the project area that need to access Snowbird Dr. will not have access to Browning/Snowbird intersection until mid-September. Those areas instead will access Kimball Ave. and College Ave. via Hillview Dr.

According to officials with the City of Manhattan, pedestrian access along only one side of Browning will continue to be maintained during construction. Pedestrians are reminded to follow all signage and cross Browning Ave. only in the locations that will be designated.

City of Manhattan officials urge motorists to drive safely in this area, follow signage and to look for construction workers.

For traffic impacts, officials with the City of Manhattan said to expect light to moderate traffic and some delays on Browning Ave. between Kimball Ave. and Marlatt Ave.

For timeline, City of Manhattan officials noted the estimate is about four weeks to complete Phase 2 of the project, depending on the weather. The closed intersection is set to reopen by Aug. 14.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.