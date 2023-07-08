Aggieville improvements set to begin on Little Moro in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Aggieville improvements will begin on Little Moro in Manhattan, Kan.

City of Manhattan officials said starting Monday, July 10, construction will begin on Little Moro between Anderson Ave. and North Manhattan Ave. as part of ongoing Aggieville improvements.

According to officials with the City of Manhattan, among other improvements, a new trash screen structure will be built to free up space for pedestrians in the north part of Rally Alley.

City of Manhattan officials indicated that while parking stalls will be removed on Little Moro, the street will not be closed.

City of Manhattan officials urge motorists to drive safely in this area, follow signage and look for construction workers.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.