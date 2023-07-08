14-year-old suspect located in connection to Labette County homicide

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A 14-year-old suspect has been located in connection to a Labette County homicide.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office said they are conducting an investigation into the death of a male from Cherryvale, Kan. The preliminary investigation indicates the death is a result of a homicide.

KBI officials indicated that around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 7, Labette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting. Police located the victim, Thaine Lee Anderson, 74, of Cherryvale, Kan., at his residence of 21079 Douglas Rd. Anderson suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Around 2 p.m., officials said the Labette County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance. KBI agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

According to the KBI officials, during the course of the investigation, a 14-year-old male was located. The male was arrested for first-degree murder. He was taken to the Southeast Kansas Regional Juvenile Center in Girard, Kan.

Officials with the KBI said the Kansas Wildlife and Parks also assisted with the investigation.

KBI officials noted the case will be prosecuted by the Labette County Attorney. All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Officials with the KBI said the investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time.

