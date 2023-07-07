YWCA Northeast Kansas CEO plans to retire in 2024

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The YWCA Northeast Kansas CEO Kathleen Marker plans to retire in 2024.

YWCA Northeast Kansas officials said after seven years of service, Marker has publicly announced her retirement effective at the end of March 2024.

“I have confidence in the board of directors and the leadership team as they search for the next leader of this incredible organization that has served Topeka and the northeast Kansas community for over 135 years. I came to YWCA Northeast Kansas because I believed in the mission of eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. While we have accomplished a great deal over the past seven years, there is still much to be done,” Marker said.

YWCA Northeast Kansas officials said the Board of Directors has formed a succession planning committee and has engaged Moran Company as their executive search firm. As the transition moves forward, YWCA Northeast Kansas plans to remain transparent in their search for a new leader.

“Under Kathleen’s leadership, YWCA Northeast Kansas has become a national model for empowering women and advocating for racial and social justice. Helping survivors of domestic abuse and human trafficking reclaim their lives with safe places, affordable childcare for their children, and providing access to essential services through community partners have made a huge difference in thousands of lives,” said Gina Millsap, YWCA Northeast Kansas board president. “The board is committed to finding a successor to continue her exceptional work and grow the impact of the programs, advocacy, public education, and community building she has championed.”

“My work – and our work – is far from over,” Marker added. “I am grateful for the crucial support and partnerships this community has afforded YWCA and me in this important work. I look forward to continuing in my position until a new CEO comes on board in March of 2024.”

