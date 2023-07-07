Wamego family receives tremendous support from the community after tragic event

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of a Wamego couple was recently struck by lightning and the community is stepping up to help.

Matthew and Jen Campbell were walking through their farm one week ago when lightning struck. Jen was mostly unharmed but Matt took the brunt of the strike as his injuries put him in critical condition.

“The accident or the lightning strike was just obviously one of those freak accidents, the way I have been saying it recently is you hear about that stuff happening, but you never really think about it happening,” said Jeffery Rhodes, Matt’s brother-in-law.

Matt helps out on the farm when he has time away from his work as an Engineer at Kansas State University. He also loves research, puzzles, and challenging himself.

“Matt is Matt you know he’s just his own man, he’s always been a very curious very stand-up person and then the other thing she said that I thought was I really relate to it and connect to it as well is if Matt calls you a friend you’re better for it cause he’ll go to bat for you, he’ll work with you, he’ll listen all those sorts of things,” said Rhodes.

Matt and Jen acquired Woolly Bee Farm seven years ago to provide for their family and the community at large.

“It takes a village I mean that’s been the nature of the farm community as long as there’s been agriculture, big families chipping in, neighbors chipping in, everyone helping each other out and that’s exactly how Matthew and Jen have built the farm over these 6 plus years just connecting with their community and in and around Wamego, in and around Manhattan,” said Rhodes.

Matt’s sister, Keli Campbell, set up a gofundme to help maintain the farm as it raised over $85,000 in the past week. Rhodes said the wave of support is humbling.

“You know talking to the family, talking to the kids everybody is kind of pulling together, rallying being very hopeful, and then you have this additional push and this additional uplift from hundreds literally hundreds of other people, and its inspiring, it’s humbling, it makes you feel the things you want to feel as a member of a community, as a member of a family,” said Rhodes.

Anyone who wants to donate to the gofundme can find it here.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.