Two Manhattan women arrested for possession of meth following search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Manhattan women were arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a search warrant.

Riley County Police Department (RCPD) officials said on their Daily News report that officers conducted a search warrant around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 in the 1200 block of Yuma St. in Manhattan, Kan. As a result of the search warrant, officers arrested Daneille Sullivan, 32, and Christina Hurley, 42, both of Manhattan, for suspicion of the following:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

RCPD officials noted Hurley remains confined with a total bond of $4,000. Sullivan was issued a total bond of $2,000 and is no longer confined at this time.

