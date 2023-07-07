Two Manhattan women arrested for possession of meth following search warrant

As a result of the search warrant, officers arrested Daneille Sullivan, 32, and Christina...
As a result of the search warrant, officers arrested Daneille Sullivan, 32, and Christina Hurley, 42, both of Manhattan, for suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.(Riley County Police Department)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Manhattan women were arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a search warrant.

Riley County Police Department (RCPD) officials said on their Daily News report that officers conducted a search warrant around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 in the 1200 block of Yuma St. in Manhattan, Kan. As a result of the search warrant, officers arrested Daneille Sullivan, 32, and Christina Hurley, 42, both of Manhattan, for suspicion of the following:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

RCPD officials noted Hurley remains confined with a total bond of $4,000. Sullivan was issued a total bond of $2,000 and is no longer confined at this time.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

