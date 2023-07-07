Two Manhattan women arrested for possession of meth following search warrant
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Manhattan women were arrested for possession of methamphetamine following a search warrant.
Riley County Police Department (RCPD) officials said on their Daily News report that officers conducted a search warrant around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 in the 1200 block of Yuma St. in Manhattan, Kan. As a result of the search warrant, officers arrested Daneille Sullivan, 32, and Christina Hurley, 42, both of Manhattan, for suspicion of the following:
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
RCPD officials noted Hurley remains confined with a total bond of $4,000. Sullivan was issued a total bond of $2,000 and is no longer confined at this time.
