Two bridge removals to cause minor traffic impacts on Old U.S. 75 in Osage Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two bridge removals will cause minor traffic impacts on Old U.S. 75 in Osage County.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will begin two removal projects on Monday, July 10 on the Old U.S. 75 Frontage Rd. in Osage County, weather permitting.

According to officials with KDOT, the projects include removing the Dragoon Creek-Pomona Reservoir bridge north of Lake Rd. 13 and constructing a cul-de-sac on its southern approach. The bridge has been closed for several years.

KDOT officials indicated the Dragoon Creek Drainage bridge on 205th St. will also be removed. The 205th St. access road will be closed to traffic, and a new access road connecting U.S. 75 to Old U.S. 75 will be constructed south of the current location.

KDOT officials noted impacts to drivers should be minimal, however, short-term lane closures may occur intermittently on U.S. 75. Flaggers will direct traffic at those times.

According to KDOT officials, work will take place Monday through Friday, and Saturdays as needed, during daylight hours. Both projects are expected to be completed by October, conditions permitting.

KDOT officials said Killough Construction Inc., of Ottawa, is the contractor on the combined $993,000 projects.

KDOT urges all drivers to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects, visit kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

