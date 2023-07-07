Troopers investigate car-deer collision early Friday on I-335 in Lyon County

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were investigating a car-deer collision early Friday on Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County.

The collision was reported at 2:06 a.m. Friday on I-35 about 10 miles southwest of Emporia.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Ford Escape was southbound on I-35 when a deer ran into the roadway. The Ford struck the deer and came to rest on the right shoulder of the roadway.

The driver, Ajibolade Olayinka, 44, of Wichita, was reported possibly injured in the collision. There was no report of him being taken by ambulance to the hospital. The patrol said Olayinka, who was alone in the car, was wearing a seat belt.

