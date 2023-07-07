Troopers investigate car-deer collision early Friday on I-335 in Lyon County

The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a car-deer collision early Friday on Interstate 35 south...
The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a car-deer collision early Friday on Interstate 35 south of Emporia.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were investigating a car-deer collision early Friday on Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County.

The collision was reported at 2:06 a.m. Friday on I-35 about 10 miles southwest of Emporia.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Ford Escape was southbound on I-35 when a deer ran into the roadway. The Ford struck the deer and came to rest on the right shoulder of the roadway.

The driver, Ajibolade Olayinka, 44, of Wichita, was reported possibly injured in the collision. There was no report of him being taken by ambulance to the hospital. The patrol said Olayinka, who was alone in the car, was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On July 6, the Topeka Police Department arrested Autumn Eastman, 29, for multiple charges...
TPD search warrant leads to arrest for child endangerment
Raymond Barker
Possible stabbing in Central Topeka leads to man’s arrest for alleged attack
Terence Foster
One arrested after downtown fistfight evolves into threats with a firearm
Normal High: 90/Normal Low: 69
Scattered rain late tonight
FILE
K-18 crash caused by attempt to pass on shoulder, one hospitalized

Latest News

13 News This Morning Weather Recap
13 News This Morning At 5AM
The open house allowed the public to share their comments and concerns.
Kansas Department of Transportation holds open house for the public in Junction City
Kansas Department of Transportation holds open house for the public in Junction City - clipped version