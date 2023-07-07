TPD search warrant leads to arrest for child endangerment

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is in custody for multiple charges, including distribution, possession, and child endangerment.

On July 6, 2023, the Topeka Police Department served a search warrant for an ongoing investigation in the 1500 block of SE Quincy Avenue.

While conducting the search warrant, officers located marijuana, methamphetamine, LSD, firearms, stolen property, and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, 29-year-old Autumn Eastman was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

Aggravated child endangerment

Distribution of methamphetamine within 1000′ of a school

Distribution of marijuana within 1000′ of a school

Possession of hallucinogenic drug

Criminal use of a weapon by a felon

Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.