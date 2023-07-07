TPD search warrant leads to arrest for child endangerment
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is in custody for multiple charges, including distribution, possession, and child endangerment.
On July 6, 2023, the Topeka Police Department served a search warrant for an ongoing investigation in the 1500 block of SE Quincy Avenue.
While conducting the search warrant, officers located marijuana, methamphetamine, LSD, firearms, stolen property, and drug paraphernalia.
As a result, 29-year-old Autumn Eastman was taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:
- Aggravated child endangerment
- Distribution of methamphetamine within 1000′ of a school
- Distribution of marijuana within 1000′ of a school
- Possession of hallucinogenic drug
- Criminal use of a weapon by a felon
- Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute
