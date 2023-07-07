Topeka Zoo launches new virtual travel guide app

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo launches its new virtual travel guide app after working on it for over a year.

The zoo, which joined forces with Century Business Technologies, looks to help guests get a unique experience when coming to see the wildlife. The app has features that include a zoo map, a calendar and wildlife descriptions.

There are future updates and features on the horizon that could include a game component that would offer users a more interactive experience while at the park.

“We know what we have produced today is wonderful content but I don’t expect it to stop there,” says Jared Bednar, director of administration and creative at the Topeka Zoo. “We expect it to be the starting point of how to better integrate opportunities for our guests to maximize the zoo experience.”

The app is available on the Apple and Google Play Stores today.

